16425 N. 169th Dr.

Amenities

Beautiful single level Surprise home on a large lot with 3-car garage! Tons of space with over 2,200 sq ft, 3 bedrooms + an office and separate family/living rooms. Open kitchen with double ovens & island. Master suite includes a private bathroom with double sinks, separate tub/shower & walk-in closet. Low maintenance backyard with beautiful landscaping and covered patio. Right around the corner from Surprise Farms Community Park with large grassy area, basketball court, volleyball pit and kids playground. Ready for you to call home today! NO PETS PLEASE

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com



Call or text for details 602-672-1787.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.