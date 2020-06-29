All apartments in Surprise
Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:36 AM

16425 N. 169th Dr.

16425 North 169th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16425 North 169th Drive, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
playground
basketball court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
volleyball court
Beautiful single level Surprise home on a large lot with 3-car garage! Tons of space with over 2,200 sq ft, 3 bedrooms + an office and separate family/living rooms. Open kitchen with double ovens & island. Master suite includes a private bathroom with double sinks, separate tub/shower & walk-in closet. Low maintenance backyard with beautiful landscaping and covered patio. Right around the corner from Surprise Farms Community Park with large grassy area, basketball court, volleyball pit and kids playground. Ready for you to call home today! NO PETS PLEASE
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16425 N. 169th Dr. have any available units?
16425 N. 169th Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16425 N. 169th Dr. have?
Some of 16425 N. 169th Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16425 N. 169th Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
16425 N. 169th Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16425 N. 169th Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 16425 N. 169th Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 16425 N. 169th Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 16425 N. 169th Dr. offers parking.
Does 16425 N. 169th Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16425 N. 169th Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16425 N. 169th Dr. have a pool?
No, 16425 N. 169th Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 16425 N. 169th Dr. have accessible units?
No, 16425 N. 169th Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 16425 N. 169th Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16425 N. 169th Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16425 N. 169th Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 16425 N. 169th Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
