16370 W Cottonwood St

Check out this large 3 bed 2.5 bath home in Surprise! No carpet downstairs and all appliance includes even washer and dryer!!! Great living and formal dining area, Kitchen open to family room with gas fireplace plus half bath downstairs as well as laundry. Then upstairs yo have a .large Master with en suite and 2 more bedrooms and 1 more bath. Large backyard. Close to 303 Freeway, dining, shopping and more!! 2.2% rental tax on top of rent and one time $99 admin fee due at move in. Call today!!!