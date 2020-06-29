All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 16370 W Cottonwood St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
16370 W Cottonwood St
Last updated March 4 2020 at 8:39 AM

16370 W Cottonwood St

16370 West Cottonwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16370 West Cottonwood Street, Surprise, AZ 85388
Northwest Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Check out this large 3 bed 2.5 bath home in Surprise! No carpet downstairs and all appliance includes even washer and dryer!!! Great living and formal dining area, Kitchen open to family room with gas fireplace plus half bath downstairs as well as laundry. Then upstairs yo have a .large Master with en suite and 2 more bedrooms and 1 more bath. Large backyard. Close to 303 Freeway, dining, shopping and more!! 2.2% rental tax on top of rent and one time $99 admin fee due at move in. Call today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16370 W Cottonwood St have any available units?
16370 W Cottonwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
Is 16370 W Cottonwood St currently offering any rent specials?
16370 W Cottonwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16370 W Cottonwood St pet-friendly?
No, 16370 W Cottonwood St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 16370 W Cottonwood St offer parking?
No, 16370 W Cottonwood St does not offer parking.
Does 16370 W Cottonwood St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16370 W Cottonwood St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16370 W Cottonwood St have a pool?
No, 16370 W Cottonwood St does not have a pool.
Does 16370 W Cottonwood St have accessible units?
No, 16370 W Cottonwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 16370 W Cottonwood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 16370 W Cottonwood St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16370 W Cottonwood St have units with air conditioning?
No, 16370 W Cottonwood St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College