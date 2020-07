Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit

Welcome to your new home. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a wide open floor plan with all the right upgrades. Every bedroom has a ceiling fan/light already installed. Master Bath has separate tub/shower and the master bedroom has separate a sitting area ready for your imagination. This home comes with a full size washer and dryer. Nice backyard with patio, grass and a fire pit, fully landscaped with sprinkler system.



Please Call Or Email Tim



Tim@AZRentalhomes.com



480.588.5333 X1