16176 W. DESERT MIRAGE DR.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 Bedrooom 2.5 Bath Near Peoria & Reems In Surprise - Greer Ranch Beauty! Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with master bedroom downstairs! Upgraded cabinets, custom paint, 4-inch plantation shutters, ceiling fans, and all appliances. Large kitchen with huge island/breakfast bar area, walk-in pantry, lots of counter space and cabinets. Roomy bedrooms upstairs with small loft area and built in cabinets. Covered Patio with large storage and RV gate to complete this fabulous home. ***Proof of renter's insurance is required at move in*** **No smoking in home**



This property is offered by Desert Wide Properties, for pictures and information on this and over 150 properties for rent please visit our website or contact one of our leasing agents. $67.50 Per Person Application Fee, $200 Non-Refundable Administration Fee, $85 Non-Refundable Re-Key Fee + Monthly Rental Tax.



