Surprise, AZ
16176 W. DESERT MIRAGE DR.
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

16176 W. DESERT MIRAGE DR.

16176 West Desert Mirage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16176 West Desert Mirage Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Greer Ranch South

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Gorgeous 3 Bedrooom 2.5 Bath Near Peoria & Reems In Surprise - Greer Ranch Beauty! Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with master bedroom downstairs! Upgraded cabinets, custom paint, 4-inch plantation shutters, ceiling fans, and all appliances. Large kitchen with huge island/breakfast bar area, walk-in pantry, lots of counter space and cabinets. Roomy bedrooms upstairs with small loft area and built in cabinets. Covered Patio with large storage and RV gate to complete this fabulous home. ***Proof of renter's insurance is required at move in*** **No smoking in home**

This property is offered by Desert Wide Properties, for pictures and information on this and over 150 properties for rent please visit our website or contact one of our leasing agents. $67.50 Per Person Application Fee, $200 Non-Refundable Administration Fee, $85 Non-Refundable Re-Key Fee + Monthly Rental Tax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16176 W. DESERT MIRAGE DR. have any available units?
16176 W. DESERT MIRAGE DR. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16176 W. DESERT MIRAGE DR. have?
Some of 16176 W. DESERT MIRAGE DR.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16176 W. DESERT MIRAGE DR. currently offering any rent specials?
16176 W. DESERT MIRAGE DR. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16176 W. DESERT MIRAGE DR. pet-friendly?
Yes, 16176 W. DESERT MIRAGE DR. is pet friendly.
Does 16176 W. DESERT MIRAGE DR. offer parking?
No, 16176 W. DESERT MIRAGE DR. does not offer parking.
Does 16176 W. DESERT MIRAGE DR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16176 W. DESERT MIRAGE DR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16176 W. DESERT MIRAGE DR. have a pool?
No, 16176 W. DESERT MIRAGE DR. does not have a pool.
Does 16176 W. DESERT MIRAGE DR. have accessible units?
No, 16176 W. DESERT MIRAGE DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 16176 W. DESERT MIRAGE DR. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16176 W. DESERT MIRAGE DR. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16176 W. DESERT MIRAGE DR. have units with air conditioning?
No, 16176 W. DESERT MIRAGE DR. does not have units with air conditioning.
