16050 N 135TH Drive
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM

16050 N 135TH Drive

16050 North 135th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16050 North 135th Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374
West Point Towne Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month's rent with a lease starting on or before 3/31/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the fenced backyard is complete with a patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with plush carpeting and tile flooring, each room offers lots of space for making long-lasting memories, and the bedrooms are lit with ample amounts of natural lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and beautiful white cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16050 N 135TH Drive have any available units?
16050 N 135TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16050 N 135TH Drive have?
Some of 16050 N 135TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16050 N 135TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16050 N 135TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16050 N 135TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16050 N 135TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 16050 N 135TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16050 N 135TH Drive offers parking.
Does 16050 N 135TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16050 N 135TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16050 N 135TH Drive have a pool?
No, 16050 N 135TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16050 N 135TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 16050 N 135TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16050 N 135TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16050 N 135TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16050 N 135TH Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16050 N 135TH Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
