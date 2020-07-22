16050 N 135TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month's rent with a lease starting on or before 3/31/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the fenced backyard is complete with a patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with plush carpeting and tile flooring, each room offers lots of space for making long-lasting memories, and the bedrooms are lit with ample amounts of natural lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and beautiful white cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!