15929 W COTTONWOOD Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

This gorgeous home has 3 bedrooms, loft and 2.5 baths. The carpet is less than a year old and beautiful tile throughout. The 2 car garage has epoxy floors. The outside is just as large with an extended covered patio, large grass area, and a sparkling play pool. This house also sits on a huge corner lot. The home includes full pool service and landscaping twice a month. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in. All pets must qualify through PetScreening.com to gain approval and determine the amount of pet rent and deposit required (if applicable).