Surprise, AZ
15929 W COTTONWOOD Street
Last updated January 28 2020 at 4:56 AM

15929 W COTTONWOOD Street

15929 West Cottonwood Street · No Longer Available
Surprise
Location

15929 West Cottonwood Street, Surprise, AZ 85374
Mountain Vista Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This gorgeous home has 3 bedrooms, loft and 2.5 baths. The carpet is less than a year old and beautiful tile throughout. The 2 car garage has epoxy floors. The outside is just as large with an extended covered patio, large grass area, and a sparkling play pool. This house also sits on a huge corner lot. The home includes full pool service and landscaping twice a month. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in. All pets must qualify through PetScreening.com to gain approval and determine the amount of pet rent and deposit required (if applicable).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15929 W COTTONWOOD Street have any available units?
15929 W COTTONWOOD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15929 W COTTONWOOD Street have?
Some of 15929 W COTTONWOOD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15929 W COTTONWOOD Street currently offering any rent specials?
15929 W COTTONWOOD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15929 W COTTONWOOD Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15929 W COTTONWOOD Street is pet friendly.
Does 15929 W COTTONWOOD Street offer parking?
Yes, 15929 W COTTONWOOD Street offers parking.
Does 15929 W COTTONWOOD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15929 W COTTONWOOD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15929 W COTTONWOOD Street have a pool?
Yes, 15929 W COTTONWOOD Street has a pool.
Does 15929 W COTTONWOOD Street have accessible units?
No, 15929 W COTTONWOOD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15929 W COTTONWOOD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15929 W COTTONWOOD Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15929 W COTTONWOOD Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15929 W COTTONWOOD Street does not have units with air conditioning.
