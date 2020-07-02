All apartments in Surprise
Last updated November 16 2019

15624 West Gelding Drive

15624 West Gelding Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15624 West Gelding Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Greenway Park at Surprise

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Check out the 3D Tour by using the link below!!!!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Gaukb72tA7w

SOLAR!! Includes up to 60% of the electric bill in the rent price! FABULOUS 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Two Story Home Located in Surprise. Located Near Reems Rd and Waddell Rd! Mature landscaping, large great room past the formal front living room. Stunning wood flooring flows straight back into the spacious dining area. Modern chef’s kitchen features tons of counter top space, matching stainless appliances, and a large walk in pantry! All spacious secondary bedrooms are located upstairs along with the loft that is perfect for a media room or teen area. Master bedroom retreat is very large with his and hers closets, an attached master bathroom! 2 Car Garage features attached cabinetry. Backyard paradise was made for entertaining! Including a covered patio, extended ramada, beautiful green turf and mature landscaping! Minutes away from dining, shopping, cinemas. Surprise Community Park and SR-303! Don't Wait, See This Home Today!

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 907-5295 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15624 West Gelding Drive have any available units?
15624 West Gelding Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15624 West Gelding Drive have?
Some of 15624 West Gelding Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15624 West Gelding Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15624 West Gelding Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15624 West Gelding Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15624 West Gelding Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15624 West Gelding Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15624 West Gelding Drive offers parking.
Does 15624 West Gelding Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15624 West Gelding Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15624 West Gelding Drive have a pool?
No, 15624 West Gelding Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15624 West Gelding Drive have accessible units?
No, 15624 West Gelding Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15624 West Gelding Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15624 West Gelding Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15624 West Gelding Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15624 West Gelding Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
