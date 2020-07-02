15624 West Gelding Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

SOLAR!! Includes up to 60% of the electric bill in the rent price! FABULOUS 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Two Story Home Located in Surprise. Located Near Reems Rd and Waddell Rd! Mature landscaping, large great room past the formal front living room. Stunning wood flooring flows straight back into the spacious dining area. Modern chef’s kitchen features tons of counter top space, matching stainless appliances, and a large walk in pantry! All spacious secondary bedrooms are located upstairs along with the loft that is perfect for a media room or teen area. Master bedroom retreat is very large with his and hers closets, an attached master bathroom! 2 Car Garage features attached cabinetry. Backyard paradise was made for entertaining! Including a covered patio, extended ramada, beautiful green turf and mature landscaping! Minutes away from dining, shopping, cinemas. Surprise Community Park and SR-303! Don't Wait, See This Home Today!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

