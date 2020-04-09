All apartments in Surprise
15400 North 168th Lane
Last updated February 27 2020 at 6:17 PM

15400 North 168th Lane

15400 North 168th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15400 North 168th Lane, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Ready for Immediate Move In! Amazing home in Surprise Farms. This home is a single story home (over 1600 sq ft) with stucco walls, 3 car garage, a tile roof, private covered patio, and a cozy back yard. The home features a family room, kitchen, dining room, breakfast bar, laundry room, pantry, two baths, and three bedrooms. The master bedroom has large closet. The house has tile, carpet, ceiling fans, and wood shutters! Owner has included Microwave/Refrigerator/Stove/Dishwasher and HOA dues with the rent! One small dog under 25 pounds is ok with $45 per month pet rent. No Section 8.

$60 non-refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $350 refundable cleaning deposit. $1350 refundable security deposit. $400 refundable pet deposit. Earnest deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please drive by property before submitting application; No past evictions, or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (non-refundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15400 North 168th Lane have any available units?
15400 North 168th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15400 North 168th Lane have?
Some of 15400 North 168th Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15400 North 168th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15400 North 168th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15400 North 168th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15400 North 168th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15400 North 168th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15400 North 168th Lane offers parking.
Does 15400 North 168th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15400 North 168th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15400 North 168th Lane have a pool?
No, 15400 North 168th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15400 North 168th Lane have accessible units?
No, 15400 North 168th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15400 North 168th Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15400 North 168th Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15400 North 168th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15400 North 168th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
