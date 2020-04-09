15400 North 168th Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Ready for Immediate Move In! Amazing home in Surprise Farms. This home is a single story home (over 1600 sq ft) with stucco walls, 3 car garage, a tile roof, private covered patio, and a cozy back yard. The home features a family room, kitchen, dining room, breakfast bar, laundry room, pantry, two baths, and three bedrooms. The master bedroom has large closet. The house has tile, carpet, ceiling fans, and wood shutters! Owner has included Microwave/Refrigerator/Stove/Dishwasher and HOA dues with the rent! One small dog under 25 pounds is ok with $45 per month pet rent. No Section 8.



$60 non-refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $350 refundable cleaning deposit. $1350 refundable security deposit. $400 refundable pet deposit. Earnest deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please drive by property before submitting application; No past evictions, or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (non-refundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.