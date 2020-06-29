14931 West Acapulco Lane

Amenities

Check out the 3D Tour using the link below!!!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=6KDjGUAH1jK



UPGRADED 2 BEDROOM W/DEN HOME IN DESIRABLE ASHTON RANCH* Located Near Bullard Ave and Greenway Rd *2nd BEDRM HAS LARGE CLOSET*2 FULL BATHS*CROWN MOLDING THROUGHOUT HOME*NEUTRAL TILE THROUGHOUT HOME *MASTER BEDRM HAS WALK-IN CLOSET *DEN/OFFICE/BEDROOM HAS FRENCH DOORS *LOTS OF STORAGE *VERTICAL BLINDS*TV NICHE IN GREAT ROOM*VAULTED CEILINGS IN GREAT ROOM, KITCHEN & BEDROOM *PLANTATION SHUTTERS IN MASTER BEDROOM * DELTA PLUMBING FIXTURES & 17''TOILETS *UPDATED LIGHT FIXTURES*EPOXIED GARAGE FLOOR*SECURITY DOOR*PATIO DECK FITS TO LENGTH OF HOUSE W/SALTILLO TILE*PATIO IS 10X14*GRASS IN B/YARD WITH FENCING*3 COMMUNITY POOLS & SPAS!



Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,625, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.