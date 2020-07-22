Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

14766 W JENAN DR - 3BR 2BA Cactus/Bullard - BEAUTIFUL SINGLE LEVEL HOME CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, FITNESS CENTER AND SCHOOLS! GRANITE COUNTERS, REFRIGERATOR - CLOSE TO 303 AND LUKE AFB - CALL TODAY!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=duMVji6HfMe



3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Spacious great room. All tiled flooring except bedrooms. Bedrooms are carpeted. Maple cabinets, Granite countertops, Kitchen Island. Kitchen opens to covered patio. Comes with refrigerator. Close to shopping, restaurants, fitness center and school. Easy access to Loop 303 and Luke AFB. A MUST SEE!!!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



