Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
14766 W Jenan Dr
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

14766 W Jenan Dr

14766 West Jenan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14766 West Jenan Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Rancho Gabriela

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
14766 W JENAN DR - 3BR 2BA Cactus/Bullard - BEAUTIFUL SINGLE LEVEL HOME CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, FITNESS CENTER AND SCHOOLS! GRANITE COUNTERS, REFRIGERATOR - CLOSE TO 303 AND LUKE AFB - CALL TODAY! - **Click on the link below for the interactive 3D tour of the home!**

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=duMVji6HfMe

3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Spacious great room. All tiled flooring except bedrooms. Bedrooms are carpeted. Maple cabinets, Granite countertops, Kitchen Island. Kitchen opens to covered patio. Comes with refrigerator. Close to shopping, restaurants, fitness center and school. Easy access to Loop 303 and Luke AFB. A MUST SEE!!!

For more information contact Angie by text: 480-798-3198 or email: angie@brewerstrattonpm.com
View all of our available homes at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

(RLNE5305990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14766 W Jenan Dr have any available units?
14766 W Jenan Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14766 W Jenan Dr have?
Some of 14766 W Jenan Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14766 W Jenan Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14766 W Jenan Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14766 W Jenan Dr pet-friendly?
No, 14766 W Jenan Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14766 W Jenan Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14766 W Jenan Dr offers parking.
Does 14766 W Jenan Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14766 W Jenan Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14766 W Jenan Dr have a pool?
No, 14766 W Jenan Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14766 W Jenan Dr have accessible units?
No, 14766 W Jenan Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14766 W Jenan Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14766 W Jenan Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 14766 W Jenan Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14766 W Jenan Dr has units with air conditioning.
