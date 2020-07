Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Ready for immediate move in! Immaculate 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a corner lot in a great Surprise community. Home features an open concept floor plan with vaulted ceilings, breakfast bar/island and upgraded tile. All flooring is tile. Master bedroom is split and includes a tiled walk-in shower, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Ceiling fans throughout. Close to shopping, dining and the many amenities Surprise has to offer. Rent does not include 2.2% Rental Tax.