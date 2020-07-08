13871 N 148TH Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Come see this charming 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home with a two car garage! Step inside this beautiful home and find brand new flooring, fresh paint, vaulted ceilings, and a comfortable split floor plan. The eat in kitchen comes complete with matching black appliances including refrigerator, and pantry. Washer/dryer included The master bedroom features an attached bathroom plus a walk in closet. Step out back to your covered patio. This home is located near schools, community pools, shopping, and the loop 303 freeway. Contact us to see this home today!