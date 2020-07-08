All apartments in Surprise
13871 N 148TH Lane
Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:15 AM

13871 N 148TH Lane

13871 North 148th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13871 North 148th Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Ashton Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Come see this charming 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home with a two car garage! Step inside this beautiful home and find brand new flooring, fresh paint, vaulted ceilings, and a comfortable split floor plan. The eat in kitchen comes complete with matching black appliances including refrigerator, and pantry. Washer/dryer included The master bedroom features an attached bathroom plus a walk in closet. Step out back to your covered patio. This home is located near schools, community pools, shopping, and the loop 303 freeway. Contact us to see this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13871 N 148TH Lane have any available units?
13871 N 148TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 13871 N 148TH Lane have?
Some of 13871 N 148TH Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13871 N 148TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13871 N 148TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13871 N 148TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13871 N 148TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 13871 N 148TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13871 N 148TH Lane offers parking.
Does 13871 N 148TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13871 N 148TH Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13871 N 148TH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13871 N 148TH Lane has a pool.
Does 13871 N 148TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 13871 N 148TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13871 N 148TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13871 N 148TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 13871 N 148TH Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13871 N 148TH Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

