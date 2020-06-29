13657 N 152nd Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Beautiful home in the wonderful community of Marley Park! 3 beds + 2.5 baths + a spacious loft and bonus room. Large island kitchen opens to great room with black appliances including fridge, range, microwave, and dishwasher. Breakfast bar at island with additional dining nook. Walk in pantry with entry to formal dining room from kitchen. Formal living area with vaulted ceilings. Master suite has his-and-her sinks with large soaking tub and separate shower. Additional bedroom has private balcony. Spacious grass backyard. 2 Car garage with motor courtyard. Additional room with exterior entrance near garage.