13657 N 152nd Ave
Last updated June 23 2020 at 7:40 AM

13657 N 152nd Ave

13657 North 152nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13657 North 152nd Avenue, Surprise, AZ 85379
Marley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Beautiful home in the wonderful community of Marley Park! 3 beds + 2.5 baths + a spacious loft and bonus room. Large island kitchen opens to great room with black appliances including fridge, range, microwave, and dishwasher. Breakfast bar at island with additional dining nook. Walk in pantry with entry to formal dining room from kitchen. Formal living area with vaulted ceilings. Master suite has his-and-her sinks with large soaking tub and separate shower. Additional bedroom has private balcony. Spacious grass backyard. 2 Car garage with motor courtyard. Additional room with exterior entrance near garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13657 N 152nd Ave have any available units?
13657 N 152nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 13657 N 152nd Ave have?
Some of 13657 N 152nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13657 N 152nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13657 N 152nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13657 N 152nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 13657 N 152nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 13657 N 152nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13657 N 152nd Ave offers parking.
Does 13657 N 152nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13657 N 152nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13657 N 152nd Ave have a pool?
No, 13657 N 152nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13657 N 152nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 13657 N 152nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13657 N 152nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13657 N 152nd Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 13657 N 152nd Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13657 N 152nd Ave has units with air conditioning.
