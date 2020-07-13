Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table e-payments bbq/grill garage online portal cats allowed 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar fire pit hot tub internet access internet cafe playground volleyball court

Enjoy an average of 300 sunny days a year when you move to Natura Villas Apartment Homes in the great southwest. Conveniently located near businesses, schools, shops, entertainment, and outdoor recreation, our apartment community is the perfect place to call home. If you’re seeking an apartment in in Peoria, AZ, you’ll appreciate our upscale homes and resort-like community amenities in the midst of lush landscaping and expansive greenbelts.



Choose from our stunning selection of one, two, or three-bedroom apartments that are spacious and updated. Step into your new kitchen with its stainless-steel appliances, faux granite countertops, and roomy cabinets. Every apartment has its very own washer and dryer to make laundry as convenient as possible as well as oversized walk-in closets to store all your belongings. Some apartments feature garden tubs for the ultimate in-home relaxation, and all come with wood-like flooring and modern vertical blinds.



You’ll feel like you live on vacation