All apartments in Sun City
Find more places like
Natura Villas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City, AZ
/
Natura Villas
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 PM

Natura Villas

Open Now until 5:30pm
10847 W Olive Ave · (623) 745-2458
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sun City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

10847 W Olive Ave, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1082 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 1064 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 1135 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2121 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 965 sqft

Unit 1021 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 965 sqft

Unit 2027 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 965 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1063 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1106 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Natura Villas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
online portal
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
cc payments
coffee bar
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
playground
volleyball court
Enjoy an average of 300 sunny days a year when you move to Natura Villas Apartment Homes in the great southwest. Conveniently located near businesses, schools, shops, entertainment, and outdoor recreation, our apartment community is the perfect place to call home. If you’re seeking an apartment in in Peoria, AZ, you’ll appreciate our upscale homes and resort-like community amenities in the midst of lush landscaping and expansive greenbelts.

Choose from our stunning selection of one, two, or three-bedroom apartments that are spacious and updated. Step into your new kitchen with its stainless-steel appliances, faux granite countertops, and roomy cabinets. Every apartment has its very own washer and dryer to make laundry as convenient as possible as well as oversized walk-in closets to store all your belongings. Some apartments feature garden tubs for the ultimate in-home relaxation, and all come with wood-like flooring and modern vertical blinds.

You’ll feel like you live on vacation

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Detached garage: $125/month, Carport: 1 per unit. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Natura Villas have any available units?
Natura Villas has 11 units available starting at $1,180 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Natura Villas have?
Some of Natura Villas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Natura Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Natura Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Natura Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Natura Villas is pet friendly.
Does Natura Villas offer parking?
Yes, Natura Villas offers parking.
Does Natura Villas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Natura Villas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Natura Villas have a pool?
Yes, Natura Villas has a pool.
Does Natura Villas have accessible units?
No, Natura Villas does not have accessible units.
Does Natura Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Natura Villas has units with dishwashers.
Does Natura Villas have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Natura Villas has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sun City 1 BedroomsSun City 2 BedroomsSun City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSun City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSun City Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community CollegeMesa Community CollegeRio Salado CollegeParadise Valley Community College