9930 W CROSBY Circle S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

''55+ Older Community'' Completely renovated home with every consideration possible made in this wonderful 55+ Sun City community! New kitchen reconstructed to allow for ample storage and use of space with granite counter tops and brand new stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator. Tile throughout and completely new bathrooms with new plumbing, tiling, toilets, new waterproof plank flooring. New paint and windows throughout. Inside laundry with washer and dryer included. Attached garage with workshop or golf cart parking. Close to freeway, community center, golf course, shopping and great medical care. ''LANDSCAPING'': Owner is in the process of updating the landscaping with new plants and a back yard patio and gazebo area.''