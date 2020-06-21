All apartments in Sun City
Find more places like 9930 W CROSBY Circle S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City, AZ
/
9930 W CROSBY Circle S
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:42 AM

9930 W CROSBY Circle S

9930 West Crosby Circle South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

9930 West Crosby Circle South, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
''55+ Older Community'' Completely renovated home with every consideration possible made in this wonderful 55+ Sun City community! New kitchen reconstructed to allow for ample storage and use of space with granite counter tops and brand new stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator. Tile throughout and completely new bathrooms with new plumbing, tiling, toilets, new waterproof plank flooring. New paint and windows throughout. Inside laundry with washer and dryer included. Attached garage with workshop or golf cart parking. Close to freeway, community center, golf course, shopping and great medical care. ''LANDSCAPING'': Owner is in the process of updating the landscaping with new plants and a back yard patio and gazebo area.''

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9930 W CROSBY Circle S have any available units?
9930 W CROSBY Circle S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 9930 W CROSBY Circle S have?
Some of 9930 W CROSBY Circle S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9930 W CROSBY Circle S currently offering any rent specials?
9930 W CROSBY Circle S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9930 W CROSBY Circle S pet-friendly?
No, 9930 W CROSBY Circle S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 9930 W CROSBY Circle S offer parking?
Yes, 9930 W CROSBY Circle S does offer parking.
Does 9930 W CROSBY Circle S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9930 W CROSBY Circle S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9930 W CROSBY Circle S have a pool?
No, 9930 W CROSBY Circle S does not have a pool.
Does 9930 W CROSBY Circle S have accessible units?
No, 9930 W CROSBY Circle S does not have accessible units.
Does 9930 W CROSBY Circle S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9930 W CROSBY Circle S has units with dishwashers.
Does 9930 W CROSBY Circle S have units with air conditioning?
No, 9930 W CROSBY Circle S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave
Sun City, AZ 85351

Similar Pages

Sun City 1 BedroomsSun City 2 Bedrooms
Sun City 3 BedroomsSun City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Sun City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ
Carefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College