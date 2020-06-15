9613 W COTTONWOOD Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Great seasonal rental (this season or next season)! Enjoy Sun City amenities now! This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, (almost 2000sf), with nice, functional floor plan. Centrally Located on a quiet street near the Rec Centers, Bell Rd and easily accessible to the freeways to everywhere! Ready for you to enjoy Southwestern living at its best. Neutral tile and carpet throughout. Spacious living room, family room and formal dining area. Lots of windows, walk-in closets. Spacious guest bedroom and bath. 2 car garage. King beds in both bedrooms! Inviting huge covered patio with a spa and large lot surrounded by pine trees and shade, providing a buffer zone between homes. Feels like you are in the mountains, but play golf, walk and other outside activities in the winter at 75 degrees!