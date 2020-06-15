All apartments in Sun City
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

9613 W COTTONWOOD Drive

9613 West Cottonwood Drive · (623) 826-5496
Location

9613 West Cottonwood Drive, Sun City, AZ 85373
Sun City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1998 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Great seasonal rental (this season or next season)! Enjoy Sun City amenities now! This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, (almost 2000sf), with nice, functional floor plan. Centrally Located on a quiet street near the Rec Centers, Bell Rd and easily accessible to the freeways to everywhere! Ready for you to enjoy Southwestern living at its best. Neutral tile and carpet throughout. Spacious living room, family room and formal dining area. Lots of windows, walk-in closets. Spacious guest bedroom and bath. 2 car garage. King beds in both bedrooms! Inviting huge covered patio with a spa and large lot surrounded by pine trees and shade, providing a buffer zone between homes. Feels like you are in the mountains, but play golf, walk and other outside activities in the winter at 75 degrees!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9613 W COTTONWOOD Drive have any available units?
9613 W COTTONWOOD Drive has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9613 W COTTONWOOD Drive have?
Some of 9613 W COTTONWOOD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9613 W COTTONWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9613 W COTTONWOOD Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9613 W COTTONWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9613 W COTTONWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 9613 W COTTONWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9613 W COTTONWOOD Drive does offer parking.
Does 9613 W COTTONWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9613 W COTTONWOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9613 W COTTONWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 9613 W COTTONWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9613 W COTTONWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 9613 W COTTONWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9613 W COTTONWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9613 W COTTONWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9613 W COTTONWOOD Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9613 W COTTONWOOD Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
