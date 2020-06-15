All apartments in Sun City
18601 N WELK Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

18601 N WELK Drive

18601 North Welk Drive · (623) 826-5496
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18601 North Welk Drive, Sun City, AZ 85373
Sun City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Beautiful executive home on the 2nd tee, Willow Creek Golf course for lease in very desirable Sun City location! Just a short distance to the loop 101, Peoria Sports Complex and the Arrowhead Town Center Mall! Inside, enjoy a large 3 bedroom home with many upgrades and nice upscale furnishings. Formal dining and living rooms, and spacious family room is perfect for entertaining. Awesome floor plan! Look out to the course and enjoy the large back yard with a view! Take advantage of all the cool Sun City amenities nearby with the recreation center just down the street!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18601 N WELK Drive have any available units?
18601 N WELK Drive has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18601 N WELK Drive have?
Some of 18601 N WELK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18601 N WELK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18601 N WELK Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18601 N WELK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18601 N WELK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 18601 N WELK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18601 N WELK Drive does offer parking.
Does 18601 N WELK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18601 N WELK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18601 N WELK Drive have a pool?
No, 18601 N WELK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18601 N WELK Drive have accessible units?
No, 18601 N WELK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18601 N WELK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18601 N WELK Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18601 N WELK Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18601 N WELK Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
