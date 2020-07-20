Rent Calculator
Home
/
Sun City, AZ
/
17809 N MONTE VISTA Court
Last updated April 3 2020 at 8:30 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CUL DE SAC LOT - 3 BEDROOM - 2 BATHSCOVERED PATIO & EXTENDED GARAGELARGE, NOT ORIGINAL KITCHEN - BEAUTIFUL BAMBOO FLOORING
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17809 N MONTE VISTA Court have any available units?
17809 N MONTE VISTA Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sun City, AZ
.
What amenities does 17809 N MONTE VISTA Court have?
Some of 17809 N MONTE VISTA Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17809 N MONTE VISTA Court currently offering any rent specials?
17809 N MONTE VISTA Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17809 N MONTE VISTA Court pet-friendly?
No, 17809 N MONTE VISTA Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sun City
.
Does 17809 N MONTE VISTA Court offer parking?
Yes, 17809 N MONTE VISTA Court offers parking.
Does 17809 N MONTE VISTA Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17809 N MONTE VISTA Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17809 N MONTE VISTA Court have a pool?
No, 17809 N MONTE VISTA Court does not have a pool.
Does 17809 N MONTE VISTA Court have accessible units?
No, 17809 N MONTE VISTA Court does not have accessible units.
Does 17809 N MONTE VISTA Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17809 N MONTE VISTA Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 17809 N MONTE VISTA Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 17809 N MONTE VISTA Court does not have units with air conditioning.
