Sun City, AZ
17809 N MONTE VISTA Court
Last updated April 3 2020 at 8:30 AM

17809 N MONTE VISTA Court

17809 North Monte Vista Court · No Longer Available
Location

17809 North Monte Vista Court, Sun City, AZ 85373
Sun City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CUL DE SAC LOT - 3 BEDROOM - 2 BATHSCOVERED PATIO & EXTENDED GARAGELARGE, NOT ORIGINAL KITCHEN - BEAUTIFUL BAMBOO FLOORING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17809 N MONTE VISTA Court have any available units?
17809 N MONTE VISTA Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 17809 N MONTE VISTA Court have?
Some of 17809 N MONTE VISTA Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17809 N MONTE VISTA Court currently offering any rent specials?
17809 N MONTE VISTA Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17809 N MONTE VISTA Court pet-friendly?
No, 17809 N MONTE VISTA Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 17809 N MONTE VISTA Court offer parking?
Yes, 17809 N MONTE VISTA Court offers parking.
Does 17809 N MONTE VISTA Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17809 N MONTE VISTA Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17809 N MONTE VISTA Court have a pool?
No, 17809 N MONTE VISTA Court does not have a pool.
Does 17809 N MONTE VISTA Court have accessible units?
No, 17809 N MONTE VISTA Court does not have accessible units.
Does 17809 N MONTE VISTA Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17809 N MONTE VISTA Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 17809 N MONTE VISTA Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 17809 N MONTE VISTA Court does not have units with air conditioning.
