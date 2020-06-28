14201 N 103RD Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Amazing 3 bed, 2 bath home in an active community of Sun City. Conveniently located nearby shopping, restaurants, lake, golf and many other entertainment avenues. This home features low maintenance desert landscaping and a large backyard. Interior includes upgraded fixtures, new quartz countertops, neutral paint throughout, plush carpet, and a bonus sun room perfect for lounging. This is a must see. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in.