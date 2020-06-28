All apartments in Sun City
Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:45 AM

14201 N 103RD Avenue

14201 North 103rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14201 North 103rd Avenue, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazing 3 bed, 2 bath home in an active community of Sun City. Conveniently located nearby shopping, restaurants, lake, golf and many other entertainment avenues. This home features low maintenance desert landscaping and a large backyard. Interior includes upgraded fixtures, new quartz countertops, neutral paint throughout, plush carpet, and a bonus sun room perfect for lounging. This is a must see. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14201 N 103RD Avenue have any available units?
14201 N 103RD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 14201 N 103RD Avenue have?
Some of 14201 N 103RD Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14201 N 103RD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14201 N 103RD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14201 N 103RD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14201 N 103RD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 14201 N 103RD Avenue offer parking?
No, 14201 N 103RD Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 14201 N 103RD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14201 N 103RD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14201 N 103RD Avenue have a pool?
No, 14201 N 103RD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14201 N 103RD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14201 N 103RD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14201 N 103RD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14201 N 103RD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 14201 N 103RD Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14201 N 103RD Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
