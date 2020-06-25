13837 N BOSWELL Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This beautifully updated 2 bedroom home has everything you are looking for! Beautiful neutral tile, high efficiency ceiling fan in the living room, nice new kitchen with plenty of counter space and cabinets plus pantry. Stainless steel fridge, range and dishwasher are all included as well as the washer and dryer in the large laundry room beside the kitchen. Enclosed storage area and short garage plus covered patio, desert landscaping and some pretty plants and bushes outside. Both bedrooms have new carpet. This home is clean and fresh and ready for you! Please note, Sun City is an age restricted community. At least one occupant must be 55 or over and no children age 18 or under. Yard is fenced. and your small well behaved pet is welcome with a strong application.