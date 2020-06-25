All apartments in Sun City
Find more places like 13837 N BOSWELL Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City, AZ
/
13837 N BOSWELL Boulevard
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 AM

13837 N BOSWELL Boulevard

13837 North Boswell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

13837 North Boswell Boulevard, Sun City, AZ 85351

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautifully updated 2 bedroom home has everything you are looking for! Beautiful neutral tile, high efficiency ceiling fan in the living room, nice new kitchen with plenty of counter space and cabinets plus pantry. Stainless steel fridge, range and dishwasher are all included as well as the washer and dryer in the large laundry room beside the kitchen. Enclosed storage area and short garage plus covered patio, desert landscaping and some pretty plants and bushes outside. Both bedrooms have new carpet. This home is clean and fresh and ready for you! Please note, Sun City is an age restricted community. At least one occupant must be 55 or over and no children age 18 or under. Yard is fenced. and your small well behaved pet is welcome with a strong application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13837 N BOSWELL Boulevard have any available units?
13837 N BOSWELL Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 13837 N BOSWELL Boulevard have?
Some of 13837 N BOSWELL Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13837 N BOSWELL Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
13837 N BOSWELL Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13837 N BOSWELL Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 13837 N BOSWELL Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 13837 N BOSWELL Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 13837 N BOSWELL Boulevard offers parking.
Does 13837 N BOSWELL Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13837 N BOSWELL Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13837 N BOSWELL Boulevard have a pool?
No, 13837 N BOSWELL Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 13837 N BOSWELL Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 13837 N BOSWELL Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 13837 N BOSWELL Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13837 N BOSWELL Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 13837 N BOSWELL Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 13837 N BOSWELL Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave
Sun City, AZ 85351

Similar Pages

Sun City 1 BedroomsSun City 2 Bedrooms
Sun City 3 BedroomsSun City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Sun City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ
Carefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College