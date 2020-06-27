13818 N Whispering Lake Dr

Amenities

Age Restricted 55+ Community in Sun City! - Sun City is an Adult Only Age Restricted 55+ Community. This Wonderful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home is in the Heart of Sun City, with a 2 Car Garage. Beautiful Tile in living areas, 2 tone paint, Large Kitchen with a eat in dining area, and Includes All the Appliances. Multiple Living Areas, Lots of Storage, and Bonus Room. Both Front and Back Yards have Easy Maintenance Desert Landscaping and backyard is fenced. Covered Patio to Keep you Cool. Security Deposit $1150, Cleaning Deposit $300, Pet Cleaning Fee $300, if the owner accepts your Small Dog, No Cats.$10 Admin Fee.



No Cats Allowed



