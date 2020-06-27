All apartments in Sun City
Find more places like 13818 N Whispering Lake Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City, AZ
/
13818 N Whispering Lake Dr
Last updated August 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

13818 N Whispering Lake Dr

13818 North Whispering Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

13818 North Whispering Lake Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Age Restricted 55+ Community in Sun City! - Sun City is an Adult Only Age Restricted 55+ Community. This Wonderful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home is in the Heart of Sun City, with a 2 Car Garage. Beautiful Tile in living areas, 2 tone paint, Large Kitchen with a eat in dining area, and Includes All the Appliances. Multiple Living Areas, Lots of Storage, and Bonus Room. Both Front and Back Yards have Easy Maintenance Desert Landscaping and backyard is fenced. Covered Patio to Keep you Cool. Security Deposit $1150, Cleaning Deposit $300, Pet Cleaning Fee $300, if the owner accepts your Small Dog, No Cats.$10 Admin Fee.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3247984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13818 N Whispering Lake Dr have any available units?
13818 N Whispering Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
Is 13818 N Whispering Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13818 N Whispering Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13818 N Whispering Lake Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13818 N Whispering Lake Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13818 N Whispering Lake Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13818 N Whispering Lake Dr offers parking.
Does 13818 N Whispering Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13818 N Whispering Lake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13818 N Whispering Lake Dr have a pool?
No, 13818 N Whispering Lake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13818 N Whispering Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 13818 N Whispering Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13818 N Whispering Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13818 N Whispering Lake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13818 N Whispering Lake Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 13818 N Whispering Lake Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave
Sun City, AZ 85351

Similar Pages

Sun City 1 BedroomsSun City 2 Bedrooms
Sun City 3 BedroomsSun City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Sun City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ
Carefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College