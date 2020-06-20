13622 N 98TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool pool table media room tennis court

Wonderful patio home in 55+ community: all new interior paint, brand new carpet, new water heater. Two spacious bedrooms, both with walk in closets. Gated covered front porch. Quiet complex close to shopping (Arrowhead is only 6 miles away), grocery, dining, medical, golf and the SR101. Onsite laundry facilities. Enjoy all that Sun City has to offer including 7 recreation centers, swimming pools, fitness centers, social halls, pickle-ball, tennis, billiards, the Sun Bowl Amphitheater etc.