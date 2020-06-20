All apartments in Sun City
13622 N 98TH Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:02 PM

13622 N 98TH Avenue

13622 North 98th Avenue · (480) 229-3196
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Sun City
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Gym
Location

13622 North 98th Avenue, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit F · Avail. now

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
media room
tennis court
Wonderful patio home in 55+ community: all new interior paint, brand new carpet, new water heater. Two spacious bedrooms, both with walk in closets. Gated covered front porch. Quiet complex close to shopping (Arrowhead is only 6 miles away), grocery, dining, medical, golf and the SR101. Onsite laundry facilities. Enjoy all that Sun City has to offer including 7 recreation centers, swimming pools, fitness centers, social halls, pickle-ball, tennis, billiards, the Sun Bowl Amphitheater etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13622 N 98TH Avenue have any available units?
13622 N 98TH Avenue has a unit available for $1,215 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13622 N 98TH Avenue have?
Some of 13622 N 98TH Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13622 N 98TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13622 N 98TH Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13622 N 98TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13622 N 98TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 13622 N 98TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 13622 N 98TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 13622 N 98TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13622 N 98TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13622 N 98TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 13622 N 98TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 13622 N 98TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13622 N 98TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13622 N 98TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13622 N 98TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 13622 N 98TH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13622 N 98TH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
