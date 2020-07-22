All apartments in Sun City
12259 N AUGUSTA Drive

12259 North Augusta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12259 North Augusta Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Hard to find move in ready Fabulous 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom Home on the Golf Course with an extended 2 car garage! Located in Sun City, a 55 plus adult community with 8 golf courses and 7 recreation centers, all with heated pools, heated spas, clubs and activities. Bathrooms have been recently updated and fresh paint throughout. Open floor plan and a Arizona room for extra space. Imagine sipping your coffee on the patio with the beautiful golf course in your backyard. You can't get any better than this to start your day! Easy care landscaping. Laundry is inside and the washer and dryer are included. Sorry no cats, dog with owners approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12259 N AUGUSTA Drive have any available units?
12259 N AUGUSTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 12259 N AUGUSTA Drive have?
Some of 12259 N AUGUSTA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12259 N AUGUSTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12259 N AUGUSTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12259 N AUGUSTA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12259 N AUGUSTA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12259 N AUGUSTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12259 N AUGUSTA Drive offers parking.
Does 12259 N AUGUSTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12259 N AUGUSTA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12259 N AUGUSTA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12259 N AUGUSTA Drive has a pool.
Does 12259 N AUGUSTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 12259 N AUGUSTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12259 N AUGUSTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12259 N AUGUSTA Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12259 N AUGUSTA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12259 N AUGUSTA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
