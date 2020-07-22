12259 N AUGUSTA Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

Hard to find move in ready Fabulous 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom Home on the Golf Course with an extended 2 car garage! Located in Sun City, a 55 plus adult community with 8 golf courses and 7 recreation centers, all with heated pools, heated spas, clubs and activities. Bathrooms have been recently updated and fresh paint throughout. Open floor plan and a Arizona room for extra space. Imagine sipping your coffee on the patio with the beautiful golf course in your backyard. You can't get any better than this to start your day! Easy care landscaping. Laundry is inside and the washer and dryer are included. Sorry no cats, dog with owners approval.