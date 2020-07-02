All apartments in Sun City
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

11201 N 105TH Avenue

11201 North 105th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11201 North 105th Avenue, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 2 bed 1 bath home with a single car garage. It sits on a corner lot and the spacious backyard abuts open space. In addition to the square footage listed, there is an air conditioned Arizona Room. Other features include attached storage room and covered back patio. Updates to the home are: A/C replaced in 2014; Roof replaced approx. 2 years ago; Fresh interior paint Jan 2020; New baseboards Jan 2020; Faux wood plank flooring in kitchen Jan 2020. Enjoy the nice location within the neighborhood and all the nearby amenities. If you're a golfer, you will love how close this home is to the golf course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11201 N 105TH Avenue have any available units?
11201 N 105TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 11201 N 105TH Avenue have?
Some of 11201 N 105TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11201 N 105TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11201 N 105TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11201 N 105TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11201 N 105TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 11201 N 105TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11201 N 105TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 11201 N 105TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11201 N 105TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11201 N 105TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 11201 N 105TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11201 N 105TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11201 N 105TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11201 N 105TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11201 N 105TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 11201 N 105TH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11201 N 105TH Avenue has units with air conditioning.

