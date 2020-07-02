11201 N 105TH Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 2 bed 1 bath home with a single car garage. It sits on a corner lot and the spacious backyard abuts open space. In addition to the square footage listed, there is an air conditioned Arizona Room. Other features include attached storage room and covered back patio. Updates to the home are: A/C replaced in 2014; Roof replaced approx. 2 years ago; Fresh interior paint Jan 2020; New baseboards Jan 2020; Faux wood plank flooring in kitchen Jan 2020. Enjoy the nice location within the neighborhood and all the nearby amenities. If you're a golfer, you will love how close this home is to the golf course.