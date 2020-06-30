11038 W CHERYL Drive

Amenities

AVAILABLE 4/1/2020. Updated 2 Bedrooms * 1 Bath * 2 Car Garage * Fenced Backyard * EXTERIOR TO BE PAINTED * Located in the popular Sun City 55 PLUS GOLF COMMUNITY offering many AMENITIES - TENANT TO PAY FOR REC CARD. FULLY FURNISHED! UPDATED EAT-IN KITCHEN with plenty of beautiful Cabinets & Counter Space * Black Appliances & Pantry! Great Dining Area overlooking the private backyard! Big Living Room with Newer Furniture providing lots of seating & TV! Full size SLEEP NUMBER BED! Updated Bath has WALK-IN SHOWER, New Vanity & Toilet! Tile throughout - No Carpet! New Windows , Doors & Newer AC for Energy Efficiency! Inside Laundry Room with W/D! Fenced Backyard & Large Covered Patio. 1 small dog OK w/approval! Master bedroom has a TV too! Both are Flat Screen TV's & each have Antenna's so no need for Cable unless you want it! Tenants can obtain Rec Center Cards at their cost! Sun City offers many amenities! 7 Rec Centers with swimming pools, lap pools, walking pools, Hot tubs and every activity, work shop, & craft you can think of! Bowling! Pickleball! Shuffle Board! Pool Tables! Darts! Tennis! Ground Bowling! Mini Golf! Lake Activities! 9 Public Golf Courses & Reduced prices with Rec Card. And much more! Close to shopping, restaurants & entertainment! The list goes on & all! Call your Realtor today for more info!!!