All apartments in Sun City
Find more places like 11038 W CHERYL Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City, AZ
/
11038 W CHERYL Drive
Last updated March 7 2020 at 7:13 AM

11038 W CHERYL Drive

11038 West Cheryl Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

11038 West Cheryl Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
tennis court
AVAILABLE 4/1/2020. Updated 2 Bedrooms * 1 Bath * 2 Car Garage * Fenced Backyard * EXTERIOR TO BE PAINTED * Located in the popular Sun City 55 PLUS GOLF COMMUNITY offering many AMENITIES - TENANT TO PAY FOR REC CARD. FULLY FURNISHED! UPDATED EAT-IN KITCHEN with plenty of beautiful Cabinets & Counter Space * Black Appliances & Pantry! Great Dining Area overlooking the private backyard! Big Living Room with Newer Furniture providing lots of seating & TV! Full size SLEEP NUMBER BED! Updated Bath has WALK-IN SHOWER, New Vanity & Toilet! Tile throughout - No Carpet! New Windows , Doors & Newer AC for Energy Efficiency! Inside Laundry Room with W/D! Fenced Backyard & Large Covered Patio. 1 small dog OK w/approval! Master bedroom has a TV too! Both are Flat Screen TV's & each have Antenna's so no need for Cable unless you want it! Tenants can obtain Rec Center Cards at their cost! Sun City offers many amenities! 7 Rec Centers with swimming pools, lap pools, walking pools, Hot tubs and every activity, work shop, & craft you can think of! Bowling! Pickleball! Shuffle Board! Pool Tables! Darts! Tennis! Ground Bowling! Mini Golf! Lake Activities! 9 Public Golf Courses & Reduced prices with Rec Card. And much more! Close to shopping, restaurants & entertainment! The list goes on & all! Call your Realtor today for more info!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11038 W CHERYL Drive have any available units?
11038 W CHERYL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 11038 W CHERYL Drive have?
Some of 11038 W CHERYL Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11038 W CHERYL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11038 W CHERYL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11038 W CHERYL Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11038 W CHERYL Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11038 W CHERYL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11038 W CHERYL Drive offers parking.
Does 11038 W CHERYL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11038 W CHERYL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11038 W CHERYL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11038 W CHERYL Drive has a pool.
Does 11038 W CHERYL Drive have accessible units?
No, 11038 W CHERYL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11038 W CHERYL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11038 W CHERYL Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11038 W CHERYL Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11038 W CHERYL Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Families 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave
Sun City, AZ 85351

Similar Pages

Sun City 1 BedroomsSun City 2 Bedrooms
Sun City 3 BedroomsSun City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Sun City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ
Carefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College