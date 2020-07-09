11025 N 110th Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This cute 2 bed 2 bath home with AZ Room & patio is located in Sun City an age restricted community of 55 yrs and older. Home features formal living and dining rooms, spacious bedrooms an open kitchen with all appliances and pantry. There is a separate laundry room. Home is close to rec centers, golf, shopping and restaurants. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Offered through Property Frameworks - Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing today at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!