Sun City, AZ
11025 N 110th Dr
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:40 AM

11025 N 110th Dr

11025 North 110th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11025 North 110th Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This cute 2 bed 2 bath home with AZ Room & patio is located in Sun City an age restricted community of 55 yrs and older. Home features formal living and dining rooms, spacious bedrooms an open kitchen with all appliances and pantry. There is a separate laundry room. Home is close to rec centers, golf, shopping and restaurants. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Offered through Property Frameworks - Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing today at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11025 N 110th Dr have any available units?
11025 N 110th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 11025 N 110th Dr have?
Some of 11025 N 110th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11025 N 110th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11025 N 110th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11025 N 110th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11025 N 110th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11025 N 110th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11025 N 110th Dr offers parking.
Does 11025 N 110th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11025 N 110th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11025 N 110th Dr have a pool?
No, 11025 N 110th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11025 N 110th Dr have accessible units?
No, 11025 N 110th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11025 N 110th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11025 N 110th Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 11025 N 110th Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11025 N 110th Dr has units with air conditioning.

