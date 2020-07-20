10841 W CANTERBURY Drive

10841 West Canterbury Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351 Sun City
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath block constructed home in Sun City Arizona. The open floor plan has a nice kitchen with oak cabinets and black appliances. Great location with easy access to all that the west valley has to offer. Sun City Arizona is a 55+ community. Sorry no pets.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
