Sun City, AZ
10814 W EL CAPITAN Circle
Last updated April 10 2020 at 2:30 AM

10814 W EL CAPITAN Circle

10814 West El Capitan Circle North · (623) 826-5496
Location

10814 West El Capitan Circle North, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 995 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Take a look at this very nice, updated & well cared for beauty! Inviting front porch, decorative security screen & glass paneled entry door. Granite counters & backsplash in kitchen accented by stainless steel appliances, An Abundance of upgraded oak cabinets. Neutral 18'' tile & paint throughout, Ceiling fans & window blinds/plantation shutters. Bathroom features newer vanity with Corian sink. Convenient inside laundry room with cabinets. Extended 2-car garage. Relax & enjoy the AZ weather from the covered patio overlooking your carefree backyard with citrus trees. All this centrally located near Rec Centers, Sun City, Peoria & Surprise Amenities. The perfect place to enjoy your fall, winter or springtime, and stay out of the cold and snow!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10814 W EL CAPITAN Circle have any available units?
10814 W EL CAPITAN Circle has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10814 W EL CAPITAN Circle have?
Some of 10814 W EL CAPITAN Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10814 W EL CAPITAN Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10814 W EL CAPITAN Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10814 W EL CAPITAN Circle pet-friendly?
No, 10814 W EL CAPITAN Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 10814 W EL CAPITAN Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10814 W EL CAPITAN Circle does offer parking.
Does 10814 W EL CAPITAN Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10814 W EL CAPITAN Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10814 W EL CAPITAN Circle have a pool?
No, 10814 W EL CAPITAN Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10814 W EL CAPITAN Circle have accessible units?
No, 10814 W EL CAPITAN Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10814 W EL CAPITAN Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10814 W EL CAPITAN Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 10814 W EL CAPITAN Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 10814 W EL CAPITAN Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
