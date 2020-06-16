10814 W EL CAPITAN Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Take a look at this very nice, updated & well cared for beauty! Inviting front porch, decorative security screen & glass paneled entry door. Granite counters & backsplash in kitchen accented by stainless steel appliances, An Abundance of upgraded oak cabinets. Neutral 18'' tile & paint throughout, Ceiling fans & window blinds/plantation shutters. Bathroom features newer vanity with Corian sink. Convenient inside laundry room with cabinets. Extended 2-car garage. Relax & enjoy the AZ weather from the covered patio overlooking your carefree backyard with citrus trees. All this centrally located near Rec Centers, Sun City, Peoria & Surprise Amenities. The perfect place to enjoy your fall, winter or springtime, and stay out of the cold and snow!