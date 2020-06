10801 W HOPE Drive

Amenities

VACATION RENTAL, 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH, GOLF COURSE LOT FABULOUS VIEWS, TOTAL REMODEL. NEW KITCHEN, GRANITE COUNTERS, BATHS, WALKIN SHOWER IN MASTER WITH BENCH. KING BED IN MASTER, QUEEN IN OTHER BEDROOMS. 55 INCH TV, GAS BARBQUE, PATIO FURNITURE TO ENJOY THE SUNSETS, 2 ORANGE TREES FOR FRESH OJ IN THE WINTER MONTHS. 55+ AGE RETIREMENT COMMUNITY. $75 A MONTH FOR A REC CARD TO ENJOY 7 REC CENTERS, POOLS, PICKLE BALL, TENNIS, BOCCI BALL, SOFTBALL, OUTDOOR CONCERTS AT THE SUN BOWL IS VERY CLOSE. $1500 SECURITY DEP. $75 APP FEE, $250 CLEANING, $250 PET DEPOSIT NOT AVAILABLE JAN, FEB MARCH AND APRIL2020