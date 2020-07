10715 W. El Capitan Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

2 BEDROOM WITH TONS OF SPACE - AGE RESTRICTED COMMUNITY.POPULAR SHASTA FLOOR PLAN WITH FORMAL LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM, LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN WITH TONS OF CABINET SPACE, ARIZONA ROOM, 2 NICE SIZED BEDROOMS WITH TRUE EN SUITE MASTER. HUGE LAUNDRY/UTILITY ROOM WITH WASHER/DRYER HOOKUP. COVERED PATIO AND OVERSIZED 2+ CARPORT. FRESH PAINT, NEW FLOORING AND UPDATED LIGHTING FIXTURES. FRUIT TREES, OPEN BACKYARD WITH EASY CARE LANDSCAPING IN SUN CITY NEAR GOLF, DINING, SHOPPING AND HOSPITALS. ADULT COMMUNITY: ONE PERSON MUST BE OVER 55 AND NO OCCUPANTS UNDER THE AGE OF 19 PER HOA RESTRICTIONS. PETS ON OWNER APPROVAL/NO RESTRICTED BREEDS. 12 MONTH LEASE MINIMUM. TENANT TO PROVIDE PROOF OF RENTERS INSURANCE AT TIME OF MOVE IN.



(RLNE3222895)