All apartments in Sun City
Find more places like 10618 West Welk Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City, AZ
/
10618 West Welk Drive
Last updated September 27 2019 at 6:15 PM

10618 West Welk Drive

10618 West Welk Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

10618 West Welk Drive, Sun City, AZ 85373
Sun City

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
wow! absolutely gorgeous sun city 3/2 home located in 55+ adult community with updated paint, tile and wood flooring through out, like new berber carpeting, split master with huge closet, custom master bathroom with walk in tub, cul de sac lot, enclosed premium arizona room, 2 car garage, mature fruit trees, over sized lot with huge backyard, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10618 West Welk Drive have any available units?
10618 West Welk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 10618 West Welk Drive have?
Some of 10618 West Welk Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10618 West Welk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10618 West Welk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10618 West Welk Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10618 West Welk Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 10618 West Welk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10618 West Welk Drive offers parking.
Does 10618 West Welk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10618 West Welk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10618 West Welk Drive have a pool?
No, 10618 West Welk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10618 West Welk Drive have accessible units?
No, 10618 West Welk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10618 West Welk Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10618 West Welk Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10618 West Welk Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10618 West Welk Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave
Sun City, AZ 85351

Similar Pages

Sun City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSun City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Sun City 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsSun City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Sun City Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ
Maricopa, AZSan Tan Valley, AZBuckeye, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College