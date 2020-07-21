10618 West Welk Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

wow! absolutely gorgeous sun city 3/2 home located in 55+ adult community with updated paint, tile and wood flooring through out, like new berber carpeting, split master with huge closet, custom master bathroom with walk in tub, cul de sac lot, enclosed premium arizona room, 2 car garage, mature fruit trees, over sized lot with huge backyard, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.