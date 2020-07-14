10618 West Emerald Point.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated fireplace furnished

Furnished Lake Home in the Heart of Sun City available for 6 month lease. Elegantly Furnished Lake home located on Cul-de-sac Street close to all of what Sun City has to offer. Great Room with 10' ceilings, natural stone fireplace and 20'' diagonal ceramic tile everywhere but in bedrooms. Back of house has a beautiful view of the lake through the picture windows. Large master with sitting area. Updated kitchen with double oven, side by side fridge and granite counter tops. Lots of room to entertain out back with large covered patio, citrus trees, fenced in yard and your own boat dock to fish off of. Easy maintenance desert landscape in front and back and a nice sitting porch in the front of the house.



Age restricted community -one tenant must be at least 55 years old. For an additional fee tenant may obtain a Sun City Privilege Card through Recreation Centers of Sun City



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1975



Lease Terms: 6 Months



Deposits: $1,850.00

