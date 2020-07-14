All apartments in Sun City
10618 West Emerald Point.
Last updated June 25 2020 at 4:50 PM

10618 West Emerald Point

10618 West Emerald Point · No Longer Available
Location

10618 West Emerald Point, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Furnished Lake Home in the Heart of Sun City available for 6 month lease. Elegantly Furnished Lake home located on Cul-de-sac Street close to all of what Sun City has to offer. Great Room with 10' ceilings, natural stone fireplace and 20'' diagonal ceramic tile everywhere but in bedrooms. Back of house has a beautiful view of the lake through the picture windows. Large master with sitting area. Updated kitchen with double oven, side by side fridge and granite counter tops. Lots of room to entertain out back with large covered patio, citrus trees, fenced in yard and your own boat dock to fish off of. Easy maintenance desert landscape in front and back and a nice sitting porch in the front of the house.

Age restricted community -one tenant must be at least 55 years old. For an additional fee tenant may obtain a Sun City Privilege Card through Recreation Centers of Sun City

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1975

Lease Terms: 6 Months

Deposits: $1,850.00
Lease Terms: 6 Months

Deposits: $1,850.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

