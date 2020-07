Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Well cared for Woodbury model. Home is on a quarter acre fenced lot. Ample cupboard space in kitchen with refrigerator, large utility laundry room with washer and dryer included. This is an age restricted area, one person must be 55 or older to live in this community. Long term renter desired.