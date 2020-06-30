10106 W SOMBRERO Circle

Amenities

Popular Phase 3 house in Sun City. 2 bedrooms plus a bonus room and 2 car garage. Kitchen is remodeled with quartz counters, new sink, back splash and hardware. Interior is freshly painted. New carpet and pad. Tile new in 2016. Roof is new in 2016. Wood blinds throughout house and full sized washer and dryer are included. This is a quiet lot with electric timer and watering system included to water low maintenance front and back yards. 16 x 11 screened porch, garage cabinets are in the 2 car garage. Large backyard and quiet lot. Screened patio has epoxy coating on the floor. Keyless entry at front.New security door 2016. New roof with 25 year dimensional shingles. New lighting, newer slide-in range and Amana refrigerator. Pantry, wood blinds throughout. Popcorn ceilings have been removed