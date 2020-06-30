All apartments in Sun City
Sun City, AZ
10106 W SOMBRERO Circle
10106 W SOMBRERO Circle

10106 West Sombrero Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10106 West Sombrero Circle, Sun City, AZ 85373
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
key fob access
Popular Phase 3 house in Sun City. 2 bedrooms plus a bonus room and 2 car garage. Kitchen is remodeled with quartz counters, new sink, back splash and hardware. Interior is freshly painted. New carpet and pad. Tile new in 2016. Roof is new in 2016. Wood blinds throughout house and full sized washer and dryer are included. This is a quiet lot with electric timer and watering system included to water low maintenance front and back yards. 16 x 11 screened porch, garage cabinets are in the 2 car garage. Large backyard and quiet lot. Screened patio has epoxy coating on the floor. Keyless entry at front.New security door 2016. New roof with 25 year dimensional shingles. New lighting, newer slide-in range and Amana refrigerator. Pantry, wood blinds throughout. Popcorn ceilings have been removed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10106 W SOMBRERO Circle have any available units?
10106 W SOMBRERO Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 10106 W SOMBRERO Circle have?
Some of 10106 W SOMBRERO Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10106 W SOMBRERO Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10106 W SOMBRERO Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10106 W SOMBRERO Circle pet-friendly?
No, 10106 W SOMBRERO Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 10106 W SOMBRERO Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10106 W SOMBRERO Circle offers parking.
Does 10106 W SOMBRERO Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10106 W SOMBRERO Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10106 W SOMBRERO Circle have a pool?
No, 10106 W SOMBRERO Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10106 W SOMBRERO Circle have accessible units?
No, 10106 W SOMBRERO Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10106 W SOMBRERO Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10106 W SOMBRERO Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 10106 W SOMBRERO Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 10106 W SOMBRERO Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

