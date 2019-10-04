Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

12936 W MESA VERDE DR - 3BR 3BA RH Johnson/128th Ave - BEAUTIFUL SINGLE LEVEL HOME WITH A PRIVATE POOL! CLOSE TO GOLF COURSE, FREEWAYS AND MORE! CALL TODAY BEFORE IT'S GONE! - Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath home with private pool. Nice corner lot. Large living and family rooms. The home has 2 master bedrooms along with 3 bathrooms. Enclosed az room and covered patio. Large utility room or craft room. Dbl garage. Property is close to golf course and aquatic center. Pool service included in lease price! ***55+ Adult Community***



Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5134153)