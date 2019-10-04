All apartments in Sun City West
October 4 2019

12936 W Mesa Verde Dr

12936 West Mesa Verde Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12936 West Mesa Verde Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
12936 W MESA VERDE DR - 3BR 3BA RH Johnson/128th Ave - BEAUTIFUL SINGLE LEVEL HOME WITH A PRIVATE POOL! CLOSE TO GOLF COURSE, FREEWAYS AND MORE! CALL TODAY BEFORE IT'S GONE! - Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath home with private pool. Nice corner lot. Large living and family rooms. The home has 2 master bedrooms along with 3 bathrooms. Enclosed az room and covered patio. Large utility room or craft room. Dbl garage. Property is close to golf course and aquatic center. Pool service included in lease price! ***55+ Adult Community***

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5134153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12936 W Mesa Verde Dr have any available units?
12936 W Mesa Verde Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City West, AZ.
What amenities does 12936 W Mesa Verde Dr have?
Some of 12936 W Mesa Verde Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12936 W Mesa Verde Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12936 W Mesa Verde Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12936 W Mesa Verde Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12936 W Mesa Verde Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12936 W Mesa Verde Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12936 W Mesa Verde Dr offers parking.
Does 12936 W Mesa Verde Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12936 W Mesa Verde Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12936 W Mesa Verde Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12936 W Mesa Verde Dr has a pool.
Does 12936 W Mesa Verde Dr have accessible units?
No, 12936 W Mesa Verde Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12936 W Mesa Verde Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12936 W Mesa Verde Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 12936 W Mesa Verde Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12936 W Mesa Verde Dr has units with air conditioning.
