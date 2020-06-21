All apartments in Queen Creek
Queen Creek, AZ
35244 N ZACHARY Road
Last updated December 16 2019 at 1:48 AM

35244 N ZACHARY Road

35244 N Zachary Rd · No Longer Available
Queen Creek
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Pool
Location

35244 N Zachary Rd, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Circle G

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
COMPLETELY FURNISHED HOME...JUST BRING YOUR SUITCASE. This is a lightly lived in 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single level home with an open floor plan and upgrades galore! The kitchen features stained walnut cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. The master bedroom is split from the others and offers a giant, walk in closet, as well as a custom shower. Neutral colors are found throughout. Additional features are a security system, water softener and sunscreens. This professionally landscaped lot, backs to a wash, and the views from the extended patio are priceless. Shows like a model home. This home comes completely furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35244 N ZACHARY Road have any available units?
35244 N ZACHARY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 35244 N ZACHARY Road have?
Some of 35244 N ZACHARY Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35244 N ZACHARY Road currently offering any rent specials?
35244 N ZACHARY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35244 N ZACHARY Road pet-friendly?
No, 35244 N ZACHARY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 35244 N ZACHARY Road offer parking?
Yes, 35244 N ZACHARY Road offers parking.
Does 35244 N ZACHARY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35244 N ZACHARY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35244 N ZACHARY Road have a pool?
No, 35244 N ZACHARY Road does not have a pool.
Does 35244 N ZACHARY Road have accessible units?
No, 35244 N ZACHARY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 35244 N ZACHARY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35244 N ZACHARY Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 35244 N ZACHARY Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 35244 N ZACHARY Road does not have units with air conditioning.
