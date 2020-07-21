23509 S 221st St

Amenities

This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Villages at Queen Creek. Home offers ceiling fans, washer, and dryer hookups, vaulted ceiling, black flat top stove, wood & tile floors throughout. Formal Living Room and Dining Room with an eat-in Kitchen also can't forget the large Pantry. This home is must see!

Property available 8/15/19



Tenant Costs:

$75 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $1145

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) Max 2 dogs, 60lbs or less

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



Schedule a showing at your convenience



*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $40 application fee per adult (over 18)



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

*Disclaimer* If the property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,545, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,545, Available 8/15/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

