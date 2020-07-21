All apartments in Queen Creek
23509 S 221st St
Last updated August 26 2019 at 11:25 PM

23509 S 221st St

23509 South 221st Street · No Longer Available
Queen Creek
The Villages at Queen Creek
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
23509 South 221st Street, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
The Villages at Queen Creek

w/d hookup
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Villages at Queen Creek. Home offers ceiling fans, washer, and dryer hookups, vaulted ceiling, black flat top stove, wood & tile floors throughout. Formal Living Room and Dining Room with an eat-in Kitchen also can't forget the large Pantry. This home is must see!
Tenant Costs:
$75 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1145
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) Max 2 dogs, 60lbs or less
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $40 application fee per adult (over 18)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If the property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,545, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,545, Available 8/15/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 23509 S 221st St have any available units?
23509 S 221st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 23509 S 221st St have?
Some of 23509 S 221st St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23509 S 221st St currently offering any rent specials?
23509 S 221st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23509 S 221st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 23509 S 221st St is pet friendly.
Does 23509 S 221st St offer parking?
No, 23509 S 221st St does not offer parking.
Does 23509 S 221st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23509 S 221st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23509 S 221st St have a pool?
No, 23509 S 221st St does not have a pool.
Does 23509 S 221st St have accessible units?
No, 23509 S 221st St does not have accessible units.
Does 23509 S 221st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 23509 S 221st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23509 S 221st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 23509 S 221st St does not have units with air conditioning.
