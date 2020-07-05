22489 E Via Del Oro

Amenities

Absolutely stunning home in Queen Creek. Single level 4 bedroom 3 bath beautifully laid out. Enjoy the well maintained backyard while listening to the fountain as you relax. For those that enjoy to cook you will love the well appointed & spacious kitchen that opens onto the dining and great room. The Master bath features an enormous walk in shower & large walk in closet. Behind the beautiful sliding barn door you will find a "separate wing" featuring 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom and a living area. Newer carpet and tile in all the right places. This home as it all....don't miss out! Association Amenities include: Pool, Park, Splash Pad *Tenants are still living in the house, please do not disturb - To view this home please cut/paste this link into a separate browser or window https://showmojo.com/melissacowardin/gallery **Rent is $2100 +4% / Security Deposit = to rent / NRF $150 admin fee due upon application approval / $55 NRF application fee for all occupants 18+ / Pet deposit of $350/pet with approved pet **Qualifications - Gross income of 3 x's rent / Good Credit History / Good Rental/Payment History / No Evictions /