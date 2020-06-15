22482 E PECAN Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

FULLY FURNISHED Now, this is an unforgettable executive house with every amenity you can dream of. Perfect for the entire family or a group of friends with 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, including 5 beds and sleeping up to 9. The location is superb with golf and shopping nearby. Super contemporary with everything up to date. Step inside the great room and enjoy reclining furniture as you watch the massive TV hanging on the dramatic feature wall. The impressive open concept kitchen has an island that is perfect for entertaining and for extra seating. The dining room comfortably seats 8 with gorgeous garden views. This home boasts the popular split floor plan with the master suite on one side of the home and two spacious bedrooms each with their own bath and one even with an en-suite bath. The Master Suite is true luxury with super-sized room including a king bed, tv, walk-in shower and large walk-in closet. Sleep even more with the convertible office complete with a working desk and two bunk beds and a pull out sofa in the Master.



The backyard oasis is where all your living will be done. Dining, Fire Pit, Large Spa and Large Pool. It is North facing and very private for you when barbequing, watching the game on your outdoor flat screen, sunbathing or just relaxing with your favorite bottle of wine. If you like grapefruit, lemons, oranges or cumquats, you can enjoy them both on the property when in harvest season. This place has a calming vibe and is a relaxing luxury vacation rental home property.



Pool and Spa Heat Fee is $450 per week. Superfast wifi, reverse osmosis system and a water softener too. 2 car garage is available. 3rd garage bay is for the owner. Plenty of parking.



Queen Creek is an up and coming area with tons of dining, shopping and outdoor activities, including San Tan Mountain Regional Park, The Queen Creek Olive Mill, Mansel Carter Oasis Park, Schnepf Farms, San Tan Flat Restaurant and the Horseshoe Park & Equestrian Centre.