Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

22482 E PECAN Lane

22482 East Pecan Lane · (480) 409-4844
Location

22482 East Pecan Lane, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
La Sentiero

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2482 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
FULLY FURNISHED Now, this is an unforgettable executive house with every amenity you can dream of. Perfect for the entire family or a group of friends with 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, including 5 beds and sleeping up to 9. The location is superb with golf and shopping nearby. Super contemporary with everything up to date. Step inside the great room and enjoy reclining furniture as you watch the massive TV hanging on the dramatic feature wall. The impressive open concept kitchen has an island that is perfect for entertaining and for extra seating. The dining room comfortably seats 8 with gorgeous garden views. This home boasts the popular split floor plan with the master suite on one side of the home and two spacious bedrooms each with their own bath and one even with an en-suite bath. The Master Suite is true luxury with super-sized room including a king bed, tv, walk-in shower and large walk-in closet. Sleep even more with the convertible office complete with a working desk and two bunk beds and a pull out sofa in the Master.

The backyard oasis is where all your living will be done. Dining, Fire Pit, Large Spa and Large Pool. It is North facing and very private for you when barbequing, watching the game on your outdoor flat screen, sunbathing or just relaxing with your favorite bottle of wine. If you like grapefruit, lemons, oranges or cumquats, you can enjoy them both on the property when in harvest season. This place has a calming vibe and is a relaxing luxury vacation rental home property.

Pool and Spa Heat Fee is $450 per week. Superfast wifi, reverse osmosis system and a water softener too. 2 car garage is available. 3rd garage bay is for the owner. Plenty of parking.

Queen Creek is an up and coming area with tons of dining, shopping and outdoor activities, including San Tan Mountain Regional Park, The Queen Creek Olive Mill, Mansel Carter Oasis Park, Schnepf Farms, San Tan Flat Restaurant and the Horseshoe Park & Equestrian Centre.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22482 E PECAN Lane have any available units?
22482 E PECAN Lane has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22482 E PECAN Lane have?
Some of 22482 E PECAN Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22482 E PECAN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
22482 E PECAN Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22482 E PECAN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 22482 E PECAN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 22482 E PECAN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 22482 E PECAN Lane does offer parking.
Does 22482 E PECAN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22482 E PECAN Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22482 E PECAN Lane have a pool?
Yes, 22482 E PECAN Lane has a pool.
Does 22482 E PECAN Lane have accessible units?
No, 22482 E PECAN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 22482 E PECAN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22482 E PECAN Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 22482 E PECAN Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 22482 E PECAN Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
