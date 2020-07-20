22283 E Munoz Court

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Ocotillo Heights, walking distance to QC High School. Light, bright, open floor plan, kitchen with plenty of cabinets (refrigerator included) open to family/living room. Ceiling fans in every room. Hallway bath has dual vanity sinks. Large master bedroom with dual vanity, separate soaking tub & shower, walk in closet with closet system. Separate laundry room with W/D and lots of cabinets. Gorgeous garage with epoxy flooring and TONS of built in cabinets & water softner system. Huge backyard with covered patio, front yard with patio and RV gate; Landscaping Included. $1595.00/mo + 4% tpt tax; $1595.00 security deposit; $150.00 one-time admin fee. Sorry NO PETS; $55.00 application fee per adult 18 and over; 600+ credit scores; household income must be at least 3x's monthly rent; no evictions/judgments with current or past landlords. Schedule showing HERE: https://showmojo.com/l/2cca879015/22283-e-munoz-ct-queen-creek-az-85142.