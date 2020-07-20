All apartments in Queen Creek
Last updated April 18 2019 at 5:43 PM

22283 E Munoz Court

Location

22283 East Munoz Court, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Ocotillo Heights, walking distance to QC High School. Light, bright, open floor plan, kitchen with plenty of cabinets (refrigerator included) open to family/living room. Ceiling fans in every room. Hallway bath has dual vanity sinks. Large master bedroom with dual vanity, separate soaking tub & shower, walk in closet with closet system. Separate laundry room with W/D and lots of cabinets. Gorgeous garage with epoxy flooring and TONS of built in cabinets & water softner system. Huge backyard with covered patio, front yard with patio and RV gate; Landscaping Included. $1595.00/mo + 4% tpt tax; $1595.00 security deposit; $150.00 one-time admin fee. Sorry NO PETS; $55.00 application fee per adult 18 and over; 600+ credit scores; household income must be at least 3x's monthly rent; no evictions/judgments with current or past landlords. Schedule showing HERE: https://showmojo.com/l/2cca879015/22283-e-munoz-ct-queen-creek-az-85142.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22283 E Munoz Court have any available units?
22283 E Munoz Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 22283 E Munoz Court have?
Some of 22283 E Munoz Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22283 E Munoz Court currently offering any rent specials?
22283 E Munoz Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22283 E Munoz Court pet-friendly?
No, 22283 E Munoz Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 22283 E Munoz Court offer parking?
Yes, 22283 E Munoz Court offers parking.
Does 22283 E Munoz Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22283 E Munoz Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22283 E Munoz Court have a pool?
No, 22283 E Munoz Court does not have a pool.
Does 22283 E Munoz Court have accessible units?
No, 22283 E Munoz Court does not have accessible units.
Does 22283 E Munoz Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 22283 E Munoz Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22283 E Munoz Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 22283 E Munoz Court does not have units with air conditioning.
