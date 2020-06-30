22221 E Via Del Palo

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Major Cross Streets are Ocotillo and Rittenhouse



Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Sq Footage: 2370



Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on case by case basis, No smoking



Don't miss out on this beautiful golf course home in Queen Creek. Eat-in kitchen features granite countertops, breakfast bar, upgraded cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. Downstairs has separate living room and family room along with tile in all high traffic areas. Upstairs features a split floorplan with a large loft. Large master bedroom features walk-in closet. This home is located on Las Colinas golf course and close to shopping and dining.



No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. Other deposits may apply



IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.



Available to show by appointment.



Denali Real Estate, LLC.

Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.