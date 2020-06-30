All apartments in Queen Creek
22221 E Via Del Palo
Last updated October 31 2019 at 12:02 PM

22221 E Via Del Palo

22221 East via Del Palo · No Longer Available
Location

22221 East via Del Palo, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
The Villages at Queen Creek

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Major Cross Streets are Ocotillo and Rittenhouse

Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2.5
Sq Footage: 2370

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on case by case basis, No smoking

Don't miss out on this beautiful golf course home in Queen Creek. Eat-in kitchen features granite countertops, breakfast bar, upgraded cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. Downstairs has separate living room and family room along with tile in all high traffic areas. Upstairs features a split floorplan with a large loft. Large master bedroom features walk-in closet. This home is located on Las Colinas golf course and close to shopping and dining.

No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. Other deposits may apply

IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.

Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC.
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22221 E Via Del Palo have any available units?
22221 E Via Del Palo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 22221 E Via Del Palo have?
Some of 22221 E Via Del Palo's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22221 E Via Del Palo currently offering any rent specials?
22221 E Via Del Palo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22221 E Via Del Palo pet-friendly?
Yes, 22221 E Via Del Palo is pet friendly.
Does 22221 E Via Del Palo offer parking?
No, 22221 E Via Del Palo does not offer parking.
Does 22221 E Via Del Palo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22221 E Via Del Palo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22221 E Via Del Palo have a pool?
No, 22221 E Via Del Palo does not have a pool.
Does 22221 E Via Del Palo have accessible units?
No, 22221 E Via Del Palo does not have accessible units.
Does 22221 E Via Del Palo have units with dishwashers?
No, 22221 E Via Del Palo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22221 E Via Del Palo have units with air conditioning?
No, 22221 E Via Del Palo does not have units with air conditioning.

