22182 South 211th Street

Updated green belt home in the heart of downtown Queen Creek in the desirable Indigo Trails Community. Featuring just over 2,300 sq. ft. with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a huge loft area, you'll have plenty of room for everyone. Spacious and open floorplan, stunning kitchen with stainless steel appliances! Large living area and bedrooms! The 2 car garage has extra upper racks for storage, epoxy floor, and also has an included soft water system. Home backs up to the greenbelt so no neighbors behind! Low maintenance backyard! Community pool and playground just a couple minutes walk away. Don't miss this great opportunity!!



Pets: Will be considered - $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/



