All apartments in Queen Creek
Find more places like 22182 South 211th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queen Creek, AZ
/
22182 South 211th Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:43 PM

22182 South 211th Street

22182 South 211th Street · (480) 696-6776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queen Creek
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

22182 South 211th Street, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,799

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2321 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
cats allowed
Updated green belt home in the heart of downtown Queen Creek in the desirable Indigo Trails Community. Featuring just over 2,300 sq. ft. with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a huge loft area, you'll have plenty of room for everyone. Spacious and open floorplan, stunning kitchen with stainless steel appliances! Large living area and bedrooms! The 2 car garage has extra upper racks for storage, epoxy floor, and also has an included soft water system. Home backs up to the greenbelt so no neighbors behind! Low maintenance backyard! Community pool and playground just a couple minutes walk away. Don't miss this great opportunity!!

Pets: Will be considered - $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22182 South 211th Street have any available units?
22182 South 211th Street has a unit available for $1,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22182 South 211th Street have?
Some of 22182 South 211th Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22182 South 211th Street currently offering any rent specials?
22182 South 211th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22182 South 211th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 22182 South 211th Street is pet friendly.
Does 22182 South 211th Street offer parking?
Yes, 22182 South 211th Street offers parking.
Does 22182 South 211th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22182 South 211th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22182 South 211th Street have a pool?
Yes, 22182 South 211th Street has a pool.
Does 22182 South 211th Street have accessible units?
No, 22182 South 211th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22182 South 211th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22182 South 211th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22182 South 211th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 22182 South 211th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 22182 South 211th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Village Greens of Queen Creek
21565 East Village Loop Road N
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd
Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Similar Pages

Queen Creek 1 BedroomsQueen Creek 2 Bedrooms
Queen Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsQueen Creek Apartments with Balconies
Queen Creek Apartments with Washer-DryersPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZMarana, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZ
San Tan Valley, AZCoolidge, AZSun City West, AZRed Rock, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Villages At Queen Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity