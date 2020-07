Amenities

FANTASTIC LOCATION! Brand New Single Level 4 bed plus den, 2.5 bath home beautifully upgraded with all stainless appliances, granite counters, tile everywhere except bedrooms. Landscape in back will have Pavers and Artificial Turf for easy maintenance. Available for move in June 11th! Enjoy Queen Creek Market Place minutes away and quick access to the 202. No Showings until June 10th. Welcome to your new Home Sweet Home!