21881 S 214th St
21881 S 214th St

21881 South 214th Street · No Longer Available
Location

21881 South 214th Street, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Queen Creek. Open Floorplan with all bedrooms upstairs. All bedrooms except one have a walk in closet. Spacious Master Bedroom and Bath with separate tub and shower. All appliances including washer and dryer come with home. Super clean and very low maintenance front and back yard. Move in Ready!

Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet;nCity tax plus 2% monthly admin fee total 4.25%nHelping Heroes Discount available for First Responders and Militaryn

Disposal
Dryer
Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21881 S 214th St have any available units?
21881 S 214th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 21881 S 214th St have?
Some of 21881 S 214th St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21881 S 214th St currently offering any rent specials?
21881 S 214th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21881 S 214th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 21881 S 214th St is pet friendly.
Does 21881 S 214th St offer parking?
Yes, 21881 S 214th St offers parking.
Does 21881 S 214th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21881 S 214th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21881 S 214th St have a pool?
No, 21881 S 214th St does not have a pool.
Does 21881 S 214th St have accessible units?
No, 21881 S 214th St does not have accessible units.
Does 21881 S 214th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 21881 S 214th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21881 S 214th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21881 S 214th St has units with air conditioning.

