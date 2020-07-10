21881 S 214th St

Amenities

Nice 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Queen Creek. Open Floorplan with all bedrooms upstairs. All bedrooms except one have a walk in closet. Spacious Master Bedroom and Bath with separate tub and shower. All appliances including washer and dryer come with home. Super clean and very low maintenance front and back yard. Move in Ready!



Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet;nCity tax plus 2% monthly admin fee total 4.25%nHelping Heroes Discount available for First Responders and Militaryn



