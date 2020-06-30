Rent Calculator
Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:03 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
21373 E VIA DEL PALO --
21373 East via Del Palo
·
No Longer Available
Location
21373 East via Del Palo, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
The Villages at Queen Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This one-story Queen Creek home backs to a golf course with view fencing and offers stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar in the kitchen, a walk-in master closet, and a two-car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21373 E VIA DEL PALO -- have any available units?
21373 E VIA DEL PALO -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Queen Creek, AZ
.
What amenities does 21373 E VIA DEL PALO -- have?
Some of 21373 E VIA DEL PALO --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 21373 E VIA DEL PALO -- currently offering any rent specials?
21373 E VIA DEL PALO -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21373 E VIA DEL PALO -- pet-friendly?
No, 21373 E VIA DEL PALO -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Queen Creek
.
Does 21373 E VIA DEL PALO -- offer parking?
Yes, 21373 E VIA DEL PALO -- offers parking.
Does 21373 E VIA DEL PALO -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21373 E VIA DEL PALO -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21373 E VIA DEL PALO -- have a pool?
No, 21373 E VIA DEL PALO -- does not have a pool.
Does 21373 E VIA DEL PALO -- have accessible units?
No, 21373 E VIA DEL PALO -- does not have accessible units.
Does 21373 E VIA DEL PALO -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21373 E VIA DEL PALO -- has units with dishwashers.
Does 21373 E VIA DEL PALO -- have units with air conditioning?
No, 21373 E VIA DEL PALO -- does not have units with air conditioning.
