Last updated August 13 2019 at 8:12 PM

21153 East Stonecrest Drive

21153 East Stonecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21153 East Stonecrest Drive, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Amazing home in the heart of Queen Creek. Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath plus a loft. Kitchen with granite countertops opens to family room. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and full bath with double sinks and separate tub and shower. Upstairs laundry. Covered patio. 2 car garage. Close to Queen Creek Marketplace, Harkins Theatre, great schools, dining and shopping.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21153 East Stonecrest Drive have any available units?
21153 East Stonecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 21153 East Stonecrest Drive have?
Some of 21153 East Stonecrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21153 East Stonecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21153 East Stonecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21153 East Stonecrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 21153 East Stonecrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 21153 East Stonecrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21153 East Stonecrest Drive offers parking.
Does 21153 East Stonecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21153 East Stonecrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21153 East Stonecrest Drive have a pool?
No, 21153 East Stonecrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21153 East Stonecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 21153 East Stonecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21153 East Stonecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 21153 East Stonecrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21153 East Stonecrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21153 East Stonecrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
