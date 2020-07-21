21153 East Stonecrest Drive

Amenities

Amazing home in the heart of Queen Creek. Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath plus a loft. Kitchen with granite countertops opens to family room. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and full bath with double sinks and separate tub and shower. Upstairs laundry. Covered patio. 2 car garage. Close to Queen Creek Marketplace, Harkins Theatre, great schools, dining and shopping.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



