21039 E Avenida Del Valle
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:35 AM

21039 E Avenida Del Valle

21039 East Avenida Del Valle · No Longer Available
Location

21039 East Avenida Del Valle, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
STUNNING home located near 202, Schnepf Farms, many golf resorts, family parks, and many shopping/dining spots! GREAT two-tone exterior paint, easy-maintenance desert landscaping, 2-car garage, exterior shutters, and great neighborhood. BEAUTIFUL wood/tile flooring, open wide spaces, ceilings fans and great proximity of kitchen and living room. Kitchen features tons of wood cabinets, granite countertops, black appliances, and an island for extra space! Bedrooms have good carpet flooring, neutral paint, and good closet space. Master bedroom has larger floor plan with bathroom that has walk-in closet, His & Her sinks, and separate tub&shower. There is a laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Backyard has covered patio, grass landscaping, and side gate access! This place is perfect for inviting guests for weekend hangouts and family events! CALL NOW!! This place won't last long! 18-month lease only and $300 non-refundable pet deposit

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $300 non-refundable pet deposit (1 dog)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 18 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
--

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21039 E Avenida Del Valle have any available units?
21039 E Avenida Del Valle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 21039 E Avenida Del Valle have?
Some of 21039 E Avenida Del Valle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21039 E Avenida Del Valle currently offering any rent specials?
21039 E Avenida Del Valle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21039 E Avenida Del Valle pet-friendly?
Yes, 21039 E Avenida Del Valle is pet friendly.
Does 21039 E Avenida Del Valle offer parking?
Yes, 21039 E Avenida Del Valle offers parking.
Does 21039 E Avenida Del Valle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21039 E Avenida Del Valle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21039 E Avenida Del Valle have a pool?
Yes, 21039 E Avenida Del Valle has a pool.
Does 21039 E Avenida Del Valle have accessible units?
No, 21039 E Avenida Del Valle does not have accessible units.
Does 21039 E Avenida Del Valle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21039 E Avenida Del Valle has units with dishwashers.
Does 21039 E Avenida Del Valle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21039 E Avenida Del Valle has units with air conditioning.

