21039 E Avenida Del Valle

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

STUNNING home located near 202, Schnepf Farms, many golf resorts, family parks, and many shopping/dining spots! GREAT two-tone exterior paint, easy-maintenance desert landscaping, 2-car garage, exterior shutters, and great neighborhood. BEAUTIFUL wood/tile flooring, open wide spaces, ceilings fans and great proximity of kitchen and living room. Kitchen features tons of wood cabinets, granite countertops, black appliances, and an island for extra space! Bedrooms have good carpet flooring, neutral paint, and good closet space. Master bedroom has larger floor plan with bathroom that has walk-in closet, His & Her sinks, and separate tub&shower. There is a laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Backyard has covered patio, grass landscaping, and side gate access! This place is perfect for inviting guests for weekend hangouts and family events! CALL NOW!! This place won't last long! 18-month lease only and $300 non-refundable pet deposit



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $300 non-refundable pet deposit (1 dog)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 18 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



