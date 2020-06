20550 E RAVEN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

MOVE IN READY**THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME FEATURES 4 LARGE BEDROOMS, 4.5 BATHROOMS AND PLENTY OF UPGRADES THROUGHOUT!! GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, TILE BACKSPLASH, LARGE KITCHEN ISLAND, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WALK IN PANTRY COMPLIMENT THE KITCHEN. TWO TONE PAINT, CEILINGS FANS, RECESSED LIGHTING AND FAUX BLINDS THROUGHOUT THE HOME.. GATED COURTYARD , COVERED PATIO, LOW MAINTENANCE FRONT & BACK LANDSCAPING AND 4 CAR EXTENDED GARAGE. ENJOY THE COMMUNITY FEATURES: AQUATIC CENTER, HIKING/BIKING TRAILS, SIX PRIVATE PARKS, PICNIC RAMADAS AND BBQ'S. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING CENTERS, AND MAJOR FREEWAYS.