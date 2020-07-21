19716 East Thornton Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage

wow! absolutely gorgeous split level queen creek 5/3 home with vaulted ceilings, like new carpeting, tile floors, updated gourmet kitchen with custom stained concrete counters, stainless steel appliances, updated interior paint, split master with walk in closet, huge slate shower, over-sized game room, 3 car garage with epoxy floors, built in garage cabinets, huge backyard with private pool, built in bbq, nearby schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.