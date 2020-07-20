19150 E Vallejo St

Amenities
This Amazing 4100 square foot home is a must see. The home features a 4 car garage with extra storage/cabinets and work bench, granite counters throughout, sst appliances, double oven, wine refrigerator, in island sink with garbage disposal, elevated dishwasher, home theater with projector and automatic roll down screen, plantation shutters, Loggia with gas fireplace, 2 den/library/office, jetted Jacuzzi tub, 4' x 4'' shower with multiple shower heads and bench, and the list keeps on going. 1-2 small to medium size non-viscous dogs are allowed...sorry, no cats! Additional pet fee of $200.00 per pet does apply. $200.00 non-refundable administration fee. For fastest response please call Amy @ 480-276-5525 or Theresa @ 480-980-2805 with questions or to schedule a showing.