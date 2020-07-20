All apartments in Queen Creek
Find more places like 19150 E Vallejo St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queen Creek, AZ
/
19150 E Vallejo St
Last updated May 29 2019 at 7:43 AM

19150 E Vallejo St

19150 East Vallejo Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Queen Creek
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

19150 East Vallejo Street, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
This Amazing 4100 square foot home is a must see. The home features a 4 car garage with extra storage/cabinets and work bench, granite counters throughout, sst appliances, double oven, wine refrigerator, in island sink with garbage disposal, elevated dishwasher, home theater with projector and automatic roll down screen, plantation shutters, Loggia with gas fireplace, 2 den/library/office, jetted Jacuzzi tub, 4' x 4'' shower with multiple shower heads and bench, and the list keeps on going. 1-2 small to medium size non-viscous dogs are allowed...sorry, no cats! Additional pet fee of $200.00 per pet does apply. $200.00 non-refundable administration fee. For fastest response please call Amy @ 480-276-5525 or Theresa @ 480-980-2805 with questions or to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19150 E Vallejo St have any available units?
19150 E Vallejo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 19150 E Vallejo St have?
Some of 19150 E Vallejo St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19150 E Vallejo St currently offering any rent specials?
19150 E Vallejo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19150 E Vallejo St pet-friendly?
Yes, 19150 E Vallejo St is pet friendly.
Does 19150 E Vallejo St offer parking?
Yes, 19150 E Vallejo St offers parking.
Does 19150 E Vallejo St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19150 E Vallejo St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19150 E Vallejo St have a pool?
No, 19150 E Vallejo St does not have a pool.
Does 19150 E Vallejo St have accessible units?
No, 19150 E Vallejo St does not have accessible units.
Does 19150 E Vallejo St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19150 E Vallejo St has units with dishwashers.
Does 19150 E Vallejo St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19150 E Vallejo St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Greens of Queen Creek
21565 East Village Loop Road N
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way
Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Similar Pages

Queen Creek 1 BedroomsQueen Creek 2 Bedrooms
Queen Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsQueen Creek Apartments with Balconies
Queen Creek Apartments with Washer-DryersPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZMarana, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZ
San Tan Valley, AZCoolidge, AZSun City West, AZRed Rock, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Villages At Queen Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College